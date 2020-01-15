Warm up with a mug of homemade hot chocolate

(Mass Appeal) – We have two delicious versions of hot chocolate you can make at home. Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shares her recipes for Hazelnut Hot Chocolate with coffee liqueur and Peppermint White Hot Chocolate.

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate with coffee liqueur

INGREDIENTS:

Makes about 3 cups

3 cups of 2% milk

2 tablespoons of Nutella Hazelnut Spread

2 ounces of Kahlua (optional)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of sugar

whipped cream for topping

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium saucepan over medium low heat, gently heat the milk until warmed. add the Nutella & vanilla extract and whisk to combine. Next, add the sugar and cocoa powder and whisk briskly until full incorporated.

Continue to warm until completely hot, but not scalded. Remove from the heat.

Stir in the Kahlua (optional).

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 4-6 cups

4 cups of 2% milk

1 cup of white chocolate morsels

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of peppermint extract

Garnish with whipped cream and crushed peppermints

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give a quick stir. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Be careful not to scald the milk mixture.

Once heated, serve and garnish with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies.