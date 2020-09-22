Warm up with a tasty cauliflower and chorizo soup

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the first day of fall and that means it’s the perfect time to take the chill off cool evenings with a bowl of soup. Cookbook author and chef Betty Rosbottom joined us with her delicious recipe for cauliflower soup with chorizo, lime and cilantro.

Cauliflower and chorizo soup with cilantro and lime

1 tbsp olive oil

6 oz chorizo, cut into 1/4-in dice (use Spanish-style chorizo in casing, not loose Mexican-style chorizo)

2 cups (2 to 3 medium) chopped leeks, white and light green parts only

2 tsp chopped garlic

8 cups (about 1 1/2 lb or use packaged florets) cauliflower florets

5 cups chicken broth

Kosher salt

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 tsp grated lime zest

Freshly ground black pepper

Toasted breadcrumbs (recipe follows)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

In a heavy pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until hot. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring, until slightly crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Set aside. Reduce the heat to medium and add the leeks to the drippings in the pan. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, one minute more. Add the cauliflower, broth, and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until the cauliflower is very tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Purée the soup in batches in a food processor, blender, or food mill. (Or use an immersion blender to purée the soup in the pot.)

3.Whisk together the sour cream and lime zest and stir half the mixture into the soup. Season the soup with more salt if needed and with 1/4 teaspoon or more black pepper. (Soup can be prepared 2 days ahead. Cook to this stage, then cool, cover, and refrigerate; cover and refrigerate the sautéed chorizo and the sour cream separately. Reheat the soup over medium heat, stirring often).

4.Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with a dollop of the remaining sour cream. Serve with small bowls of chorizo, toasted breadcrumbs, and cilantro for sprinkling.

Serves 6