1  of  2
Breaking News
Lawsuit filed against Springfield police, sheriff’s department for wrongful death of Madelyn Linsenmeir Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign

Warm yourself this St. Patrick’s Day with an Emerald Isle Coffee topped with spiced whipped cream

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a more sophisticated twist to the Irish coffee? Enter the Emerald Isle Coffee! Our friend Ben Anhalt from Element Brewing and Distillery joined us with the recipe.

Emerald Isle Coffee

  • 6 ounces of dark roast coffee
  • 2 ounces of maple whiskey
  • 1/2 cinnamon simple syrup
  • Whipped cream
  • Fresh ground allspice
  • Vanilla extract or paste

Anhalt made the simple syrup by boiling equal parts water and sugar (a cup of each) with generous pieces of a cinnamon stick. After about 20 mins of simmering, the sugar will dissolve and the syrup will have thickened. Add the syrup to the coffee and maple whiskey and top with whipped cream that’s flavored with vanilla and allspice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories