Warm yourself this St. Patrick’s Day with an Emerald Isle Coffee topped with spiced whipped cream

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a more sophisticated twist to the Irish coffee? Enter the Emerald Isle Coffee! Our friend Ben Anhalt from Element Brewing and Distillery joined us with the recipe.

Emerald Isle Coffee

6 ounces of dark roast coffee

2 ounces of maple whiskey

1/2 cinnamon simple syrup

Whipped cream

Fresh ground allspice

Vanilla extract or paste

Anhalt made the simple syrup by boiling equal parts water and sugar (a cup of each) with generous pieces of a cinnamon stick. After about 20 mins of simmering, the sugar will dissolve and the syrup will have thickened. Add the syrup to the coffee and maple whiskey and top with whipped cream that’s flavored with vanilla and allspice.