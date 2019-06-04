Watch for these warning signs of a relationship in trouble

Like all living things, relationships can show signs of ill-health. In order to save our relationship from dying we need to know the signs of a relationship in trouble. Michaelia and Andrew Daubon are here with 5 warning signs that may indicate your relationship needs work.

Here are some signs that indicate that our relationship needs help:

1. We seldom have conversations but have frequent arguments.

2. Dramatic change in behavior around each other.

3. We are energized when away from each other but a drag around each other.

4. The many good that I do go unnoticed but my few mistakes are amplified.

5. We both are fine not being engaged sexually with each other. Sex is a chore.

