Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s kitchen joined us today to teach us how to make a light and refreshing watermelon cake – an idea sure to impress your guests and delight the vegans at your party. Plus, Cathie showed us a cool summer salad that’s a snap to put together with the leftover watermelon from your cake.
Watermelon Cake
- 1 large watermelon (halved and cut to shape a cake)
- 6 strawberries (halved)
- 1/3 cup blueberries
- 1/3 cup raspberries
- 1/2 cup dairy free coconut yogurt, unsweetened
- 1/2 cup finely shredded coconut (to combine with “frosting”)
- 1/4 cup finely shredded coconut (for decorating)
- 2 tbs almonds, sliced and toasted
- Cut off the ends of the watermelon and sit it up straight. Cut the watermelon edges off to yield a straight up and down side all around. Then go around the sides you just removed and round off the edges so it looks a bit more circular. Save scraps for fruit salad.
- Pat the watermelon a bit dry with paper towel or a dish towel. Place on serving platter.
- In a small bowl, mix together the equal parts yogurt and coconut. Add a very thin layer on the top and sides of the watermelon. It may seem like more is better, but it will actually make it harder to decorate.
- Decorate the top of the cake with the berries. I added a ring of blueberries around the edge, strawberries on top, raspberries peeking between the strawberries and lots of blueberries in the middle.
- Lightly toss coconut in between any empty places on the top and all along the sides of the “cake.”
- Add a row of alternating blueberries and raspberries along the bottom, then an overlapping ring of thin banana slices. Finish with thinly sliced almonds scattered throughout the sides of the cake.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve and enjoy crisp and cold.
Watermelon Salad
- Approx. 3 cups of watermelon
- 5 cups spinach
- 1 cup roasted tomatoes (tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano)
- 1 cup roasted corn
- 1/4 cup diced green pepper
- 1/4 cup feta
- 1/4 crumbled bacon
Toss together fruit and vegetables and top with bacon and feta cheese. Enjoy!