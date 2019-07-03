Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s kitchen joined us today to teach us how to make a light and refreshing watermelon cake – an idea sure to impress your guests and delight the vegans at your party. Plus, Cathie showed us a cool summer salad that’s a snap to put together with the leftover watermelon from your cake.

Watermelon Cake

1 large watermelon (halved and cut to shape a cake)

6 strawberries (halved)

1/3 cup blueberries

1/3 cup raspberries

1/2 cup dairy free coconut yogurt, unsweetened

1/2 cup finely shredded coconut (to combine with “frosting”)

1/4 cup finely shredded coconut (for decorating)

2 tbs almonds, sliced and toasted

Cut off the ends of the watermelon and sit it up straight. Cut the watermelon edges off to yield a straight up and down side all around. Then go around the sides you just removed and round off the edges so it looks a bit more circular. Save scraps for fruit salad.

Pat the watermelon a bit dry with paper towel or a dish towel. Place on serving platter.

In a small bowl, mix together the equal parts yogurt and coconut. Add a very thin layer on the top and sides of the watermelon. It may seem like more is better, but it will actually make it harder to decorate.

Decorate the top of the cake with the berries. I added a ring of blueberries around the edge, strawberries on top, raspberries peeking between the strawberries and lots of blueberries in the middle.

Lightly toss coconut in between any empty places on the top and all along the sides of the “cake.”

Add a row of alternating blueberries and raspberries along the bottom, then an overlapping ring of thin banana slices. Finish with thinly sliced almonds scattered throughout the sides of the cake.

Refrigerate until ready to serve and enjoy crisp and cold.

Watermelon Salad

Approx. 3 cups of watermelon

5 cups spinach

1 cup roasted tomatoes (tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano)

1 cup roasted corn

1/4 cup diced green pepper

1/4 cup feta

1/4 crumbled bacon

Toss together fruit and vegetables and top with bacon and feta cheese. Enjoy!