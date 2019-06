Way Finders, a non-profit that focuses on housing, employment support, and community services, is hosting a First Time Homebuyers Fair on Wednesday, June 5th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Elks Lodge, 440 Tiffany Street, Springfield.

The fair will have more than 40 vendors, like realtors, insurance agents and attorneys, offering support and advice on how to make this important purchase.

For more information on this fair or to register, visit www.wayfindersma.org/fair .