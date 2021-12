WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The superintendent of Westfield schools sent a message to parents Thursday on the latest TikTok challenge regarding threats.

According to Superintendent Czaporowski, there are posts on TikTok stating that on Friday, December 17, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc. at schools in the United States. Czaporowski is urging families to talk to your child about the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior.