(Mass Appeal) – With the current state of the economy, how to manage credit card debt and student loan payments are concerns we have in the back of our minds. In a segment sponsored by the Law Office of Eric Kornblum, is Attorney Eric Kornblum, with ways we can all ease some of that stress.

This segment is sponsored by the Law Office of Eric Kornblum. The office is located at 94 N Elm St Ste 402 in Westfield, MA. You can reach them at (413)568-3900.