(MASS APPEAL) – We all age. As we do and our body changes, how we treat our bodies should be changing too. I am joined by Dr. Talal Khan from Personal Primary Care to learn more about the successful aging process.

Personal Primary Care and Weight Loss Management

Springfield Location: 299 Carew Street, Suite 234

East Longmeadow Location: 98 Shaker Road

Visit personalprimarycare.com for more information about their services and facilities.

Sponsored by: Personal Primary Care