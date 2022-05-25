(Mass Appeal) – By now you’ve heard about Tuesday’s tragic events in Texas, where nearly two dozen people, including 19 children, were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school. In today’s digital age, it’s very easy for kids to see and hear about this information. But for parents, the difficult part is helping their children process it. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, family therapist and author of “Simple Habits of Exceptional, But Not Perfect Parents” has more on how to talk to your kids about this.