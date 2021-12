EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - Two men from Springfield were arrested on Wednesday December 15th, for allegedly breaking into multiple sheds and garages in the East Longmeadow area.

According to a statement issued by the East Longmeadow Police Department, on that Wednesday the East Longmeadow Police Department received multiple reports of break-ins from sheds and garages in the North Main Street residential areas. These thefts were believed to be part of a string of thefts reported to police weeks eariler.