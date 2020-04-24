We tried the whipped coffee trend that’s going viral

(Mass Appeal) – We couldn’t help but notice the whipped coffee trend that’s taking social media by storm, so we decided to make it ourselves in the Mass Appeal kitchen!

It’s very simple, and amazing how the coffee mixture comes together and transforms into something like a coffee mousse!

Whipped Coffee

2 Tbs of instant coffee

2 Tbs of granulated sugar

2 Tbs of hot water

Milk

Ice (optional)

Use a mixer to beat the instant coffee, sugar and hot water together until it’s texture is thick and like a mousse or pudding. Dollop in a glass filled with cold milk and ice or in a mug with warm milk. Delicious!