(Mass Appeal) – EcoFellows Valeria Bridgewater and Brian Premo from the Center of EcoTechnology joined us to show a simple and charming way to up-cycle a door hinge and display a wedding photo.

According to Premo, door hinges are available in a multi-pack at EcoBuilding Bargains. All you need for your project is some magnetic tape, twine, and scissors!

Simply measure the tape to fit in the hinge and then tie the twine on either end. The magnet holds the photo securely in place.