Wedding Week: A natural makeup look for when you say ” I do”

(Mass Appeal) – A bride is the center of attention on her wedding day, so putting the best face forward is a priority. Kim Bruno, Elite Stylist with DiGrigoli Salon, joined us to show what’s hot in bridal makeup.

Trending now, says, Bruno, is boho-chic, so brides are looking for makeup that’s fresh and natural. Bruno created a gorgeous look with neutral browns, adding a little sparkle in the corner of each eye.

Bruno noted that it’s important to wear a lip stain during the ceremony and skip the gloss because glosses are sticky and can transfer to your partner.