Wedding Week: Advice and exercises for bridal parties looking to get fit before the big day

If you’re wanting to tone up a little before the big day, Elizabeth Lenart from Studio E Fitness has some workout advice!

Elizabeth’s advice includes:

1) Don’t wait until the last minute

2) BRIDAL BOOTCAMP! Get the wedding party involved for private group trainings. It costs less for everyone, it’s an opportunity for everyone to bond before all the fun events, AND it could even be a great gift for the bridal party.

3) For a busy bride, HIIT Training is GREAT, especially for tight schedules.

4) For the bride who wants to see definition, strength training is a must.

5) For the stressed out bride, yoga and mind body practices focus on centering yourself.

6) Sleep, hydration and proper nutrition are KEY for feeling and looking your best!

