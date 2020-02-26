Wedding Week: An elegant lemon tart with pecan graham cracker crust

(Mass Appeal) – The tangy flavors in this lemon tart would make a perfect dessert to pair with the cheddar beer macaroni & cheese we made earlier in the program. Jessie-Sierra Ross, blogger from “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shows us how to create this homemade dessert.

Lemon Tart with Pecan Graham Cracker Crust

For the Crust

INGREDIENTS:

Makes (1) 9 inch tart

1 individual package (or 1/3 of a box) of plain graham crackers

1 1/2 cups vanilla wafers

1/2 cup raw pecans

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

generous pinch of kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350F and reserve a 9 inch tart plate or pie plate.

Combine all of the dry ingredients in the bowl of a food processor with the dough blade. Pulse several times, until the mixture reaches a fine crumb with some remaining texture. Long pulses are best. If a food processor isn’t available, you can also crush by hand.

Once crushed, place the crumb mixture into a large bowl.

Melt the butter either in a microwave safe bowl or in a saucepan on the stove top.

Add to the crumbs and mix with a fork, and then get in there with your hands, until completely incorporated. The crust will resemble wet sand at this point.

Taking your 9 inch pie or tart pan, dump the cookie crumb mix into the dish. Gently push to spread out in an even layer around the plate. Press up to the sides of the pan.

Bake in a preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until slightly browned and dry looking. Allow to cool completely before filling.

For the Lemon Curd

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup sugar, divided into 1/4 cup & 1/2 cup

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 teaspoons lemon zest

3 eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup unsalted butter, cut into chunks, room temperature

In a small saucepan, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest & 1/2 cup of sugar and whisk to combine.

Set over medium heat, and bring to a boil while whisking occasionally. Once at a boil, remove from the heat and reserve.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the eggs & 1/4 cup of sugar. Whisk to combine. You want the eggs and sugar completely incorporated and almost smooth in texture.

Next, temper the egg mixture. Using a ladle, slowly pour one scoop of the lemon syrup into the egg mixture, while whisking continuously. This action will warm the eggs slowly, and avoid getting lemon scrambled eggs.

Continue to pour in the lemon syrup, one ladle full at a time, until 1/3 of the syrup is transferred. Whisk continuously.

After blending together, pour the mix back into the saucepan and bring to a slow boil on medium heat. Continue to whisk the entire time.

The mixture will begin to thicken. Once at a low boil, keep whisking for 1 minute.

Transfer the lemon curd to a medium sized mixing bowl and cool for 1 minute.

Slowly add in the butter, 1 chunk at a time, using a spatula. Completely blend.

To Assemble the Lemon Tart

Pour the slightly cooled lemon curd into the completely cooled shell.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 90 minutes (best overnight). This dish should be served chilled.

Garnish with whipped cream or fresh berries.