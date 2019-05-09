Wedding Week: Auntie Cathie makes a classic quiche – perfect to impress your new mother-in-law

by: Alanna Flood

Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen joined us in studio to show us how to create the classic quiche. Perfect for a bridal shower brunch or to impress your mother-in-law, this classic quiche can be customized to your taste with different vegetables, meats and cheeses.

It’s also really easy for a party because it can be served at room temperature. Cathie shared with us a tip: 6 eggs and 2 cups of half and half  – the 6 to 2 ratio – is the perfect base for any quiche or even a baked French toast or bread pudding.

Classic Quiche
6 eggs
2 cups half & half
Salt & pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper


Whisk ingredients together and pour over any cheese, meat or veggies in an unbaked 9 in unbaked pie crust. Bake for 45 min or until knife comes out clean or until firm

