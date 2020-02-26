Wedding Week: Custom made wedding rings created with thoughtfully sourced metals and stones

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Wedding Week, we invited Heather Beck of Heather Beck Designs, to talk about the process of making custom wedding or engagement rings for the one you love.

Beck responsibly sources stones and metals and can even melt down your Grandma’s jewelry you have collecting in a drawer somewhere to make something special, more current and that fits properly.

Beck said she works with couples who often incorporate special symbols in their custom jewelry, which she creates by hand.