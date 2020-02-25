Breaking News
Police investigating after gunshot victim taken to hospital in Springfield
Wedding Week: Ditch the standard guest book and get creative with a personalized pallet for your wedding

(Mass Appeal) – Kristina Lough from Painted by the Shore joined us for wedding week with a useful and personalized alternative to the guest book – a customized painted pallet, which can be used as a tray or sign that you can enjoy all year round.

Lough traced out the design on the pallet and using acrylic paints, decorated it with colorful flowers. She noted that wedding guests can paint their initials and work on painting a small section of the pallet.

The idea here is that unlike a guest book, which will likely never be looked at again, the pallet is useful and can be used a decoration you can display and enjoy.

