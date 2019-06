Becky Kalish, EcoFellow at the Center for EcoTechnology, showed us a DIY centerpiece you can upcycle for Wedding Week.

For more information on the Center for EcoTechnology, you can head to CETOnline.org

EcoBuilding Bash:

Where: EcoBuilding Bargains- 83 Warwick Street, Springfield, MA

When: This Saturday May 11th from 12-4pm

Learn more at ecobuildingbargains.org