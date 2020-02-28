1  of  2
Wedding Week: Gather your bridal party and watch The Naked Magicians this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a last-minute bachelorette idea, or a fun night out with friends? The Naked Magicians are taking the stage tonight and Saturday for two shows at ROAR Comedy Club at MGM Springfield. Magicians Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler join us with a preview of the fun.

You can catch their shows on Friday, February 28th at 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM and on Saturday, February 29th at 7:15 PM and 9:45 PM. For more information go to www.nakedmagicians.com and follow The Naked Magicians online on Facebook (@sleevesuppantsdown), Twitter @NakedMagicians and Instagram @thenakedmagicians.

THE Roar! Comedy Series continues all month in the historic Armory building. Developed by “John Tobin Presents”, the series features an exciting mix of popular comedians as well as rising industry stars.

Comedians scheduled to perform in March include:
Cindy Foster: March 6
Todd Barry: March 7
Sean Donnelly: March 13
Steve Byrne: March 27 – 28
For more information and tickets, visit mgmspringfield.com/roar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

