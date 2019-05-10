Wedding Week: Incorporating color and sparkle with new wedding dress styles

Deciding on a wedding gown maybe one of the most exciting things about getting married for a woman. It’s an important decision, that’s why we asked Marissa Szczepanek from the Bridal Corner and Ron’s Formal Wear to join us today and talk about what’s trending in wedding gowns…. and guess what – it may surprise you!

Marissa showed us three popular styles, one incorporating color and another, surprisingly, wasn’t a dress at all – it was a lace jumpsuit. Marissa said that both brides and bridesmaids have many choices when it comes to style and color right now. Things are moving away from the traditional all-white gowns and cookie-cutter bridesmaid styles.