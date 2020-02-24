Wedding Week: Making Tiramisu

(Mass Appeal) – According to some accounts, the dessert, Tiramisu, was invented inside brothels in the gorgeous northern Italian town of Treviso for its sexually relaxed and pleasure-seeking inhabitants.

Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie is showing us how simple a tiramisu is to make and how portions can be constructed for various size events.

Tiramisu Bar

By: Ashley Tresoline

Ingredients:

16 oz. Mascarpone Cheese, can substitute Coconut Cream

¾ cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup cacao or cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup, chopped strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup, chopped nuts of choice such as almonds, pistachios or hazelnuts

1 cup, crumbled cookies

Optional: Lady Fingers

Espresso rum sauce

Directions:

In a bowl beat the mascarpone cream with salt until fluffy and gradually add in the powdered sugar. Once the sugar is incorporated split the mixture in two. Leave one plain half plain. Add the cacao to the other halve a beat gently until well incorporated.

Espresso Rum Sauce:

Ingredients:

2 shots espresso or extra strong coffee

¼ cup rum or amaretto

2 tbs. maple syrup

Directions:

Bring the coffee, maple syrup to a boil on medium low heat and let it reduce by a ¼. About 4-6 minutes. Take the rum and maple syrup mixture off the heat and add the alcohol.