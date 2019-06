A wedding is probably the biggest party you’ll ever plan. Eveent planner Jackie Martucci joins us with some “Do’s and Don’ts” for a well-planned wedding.

Her advice:

do:

Hire professionals

Be realistic about budget

Have an inclement weather plan

Have a seating plan

Pick your battles

don’t:

Don’t hire “Friendors” without a contract

Don’t try to DIY everything

Don’t skimp on the bar completely

Don’t have a huge distance or time gap between

ceremony and reception