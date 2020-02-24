Wedding Week: Roasted Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Bites

(Mass Appeal) – Pretty much a staple in most homes is the traditional tomato soup. However, this comfort food is becoming more popular with those planning to get married.

Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie tells us how this simple staple in our homes, paired with some other simple ideas, is becoming a hit at weddings and showers.

Roasted Tomato Soup

By: Ashley Tresoline

Ingredients:

½ pound plum tomatoes, halved

1 cup carrots, rough chopped

1 red onion, rough chopped

3 tbs. fresh thyme, chopped

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. honey

4 cups, vegetable stock or chicken stock

1 ½ cups passata

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: Pinch of Cayenne

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. Halve the tomatoes, chop the carrots, red onion and fresh thyme. On a baking sheet toss the halved plum tomatoes, chopped carrots, red onion and 2 tbs. fresh thyme with the 2-tbs. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake the vegetable’s in the oven for 25-30 minutes until softened and the tomatoes are slumped. When the vegetables are slightly cooled puree them in the food processor until smooth. In a medium sauce pan on medium heat, pour in the puree, vegetable stock, passata, 2tbs. honey and the 1 tbs. fresh thyme. (Add the cayenne if using now as well.) Bring to a boil, then lower to simmer for 15-20 minutes. Taste for salt and pepper before serving.