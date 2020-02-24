Wedding Week: Romantic weddings and elegant receptions at The Red Barn at Hampshire College

(Mass Appeal) – The Red Barn at Hampshire College is a picture-perfect venue for those looking for a barn setting surrounded by fields of grass. Couples can get married outside under a large oak tree, and then continue their party inside the barn built in 1820. Here to tell us more are Barbara Brizzolari and Brittany Porter.

The Red Barn invites couples to customize their weddings and many bring creativity (like incorporating pets in the bridal party or serving breakfast foods as a wedding dinner.)

The 200 year old renovated barn can hold up to 130 guests for a buffet dinner or 140 guests for a sit down plated meal with a dance floor. They only book one event a day, giving couples the luxury of getting ready as early as 8:30am, in the newly renovated hospitality suite.

The Red Barn at Hampshire College is located at 893 West Street in Amherst. You can call them at (413) 559-5610 or email events@hampshire.edu. You can also visit their website at www.hampshire.edu/event-services/the-red-barn-at-hampshire-college. On Facebook: The Red Barn at Hampshire College; Instagram: @redbarnathc

