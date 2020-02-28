Wedding Week: Spicy steak lettuce wraps from Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant offers residents and guests delicious meals to fit all tastes. Mike Harrison is Season’s Restaurant’s Head Chef. He joins us with a recipe for spicy steak lettuce wraps, a fun wedding or rehearsal dinner appetizer.

Speaking of fun, check out Buckley Healthcare Center’s Talent Show on Tuesday, March 31st. It starts at 2 PM and residents and their care partners will team up to share a wide range of talents.

Seasons Restaurant is hosting their Family Dinner on Wednesday, March 4th. The St. Patrick’s-themed evening has seatings at 4 PM and 5 PM.

For more information on Buckley Healthcare, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or call them at (413) 774-3143. Buckley Healthcare Center is located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield.

Spicy Steak Lettuce Wraps

1 lb. Skirt Steak

1 cup short, medium, or long grain white rice (not parboiled, converted of quick cooking) (optional)

1 red Fresno chile

1, 2″ piece ginger

4 garlic cloves

3 limes, Divided

1 tbsp. light brown sugar

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 head of red leaf lettuce

¾ cup roasted, salted peanuts

1 English hothouse cucumber

1 cup cilantro leaves with tender stems

2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

Steps

Place 1 lb. shirt steak on a plate of small rimmed baking sheet and freeze uncovered for 15 minutes. This make it easier to slice. Time to start your rice if you want it! Finely grate 1 red Fresno chile, 1, 2″ piece ginger, and 4 garlic cloves into a medium bowl. (if you are sensitive to spice, maybe start with a half of a chole you never know how hot they are going to be!) Cut 1 lime in half and squeeze juice into bowl. Cut remaining 2 limes into wedges and reserve for serving. Add 1 tbsp. light brown sugar, 2 tsp. toasted sesame oil, and 2 tsp. salt to bowl with chile mixture and stir with a fork to combine. Cut skirt steak crosswise against the grain as thinly as possible (and no more than 1/4 thick), creating lots of small strips. Add to bowl with marinade and use your hands to massage marinade into meat until coated. Let sit at room temperature at least 15 minutes (or as long as 2 hours) Meanwhile, tear 1 head of Boston bibb lettuce into large hand sized pieces. Rinse and thoroughly dry in a salad spinner. Arrange on a large platter. Place ¾ cup roasted, salted peanuts in a resealable plastic bag, seal, and coarsely crush with the bottom of a heavy mug or glass. (you could also just chop them, but this is the cleanest way to go about it) transfer to a small bowl, set aside for serving Slice 1 English hothouse cucumber in half lengthwise, then cut crosswise into ¼ thick halfmoons. Arrange on platter along side lettuce. Arrange 1 cup cilantro leaves with tender stems and reserved lime wedges on platter. Heat 1 tbsp. vegetable oil in a large 12″ nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering, add half of skirt steak in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until deeply caramelized on one side, about 3 minutes. Turn with tongs and continue to cook until second side is deeply caramelized, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to platter. Return skillet to medium-high, add remaining 1 tbsp. vegetable oil, and repeat with remaining meat. Arrange cooked rice, steak, reserved peanuts on platter with vegetables (if your platter is too small, serve rice and peanuts alongside in separate bowls)

Segment sponsored by Buckley Healthcare Center.

