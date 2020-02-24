Wedding Week: The best in bridal fashion

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – It wouldn’t be Wedding Week without a collection of gorgeous bridal gowns and Marissa Szczepanek of the Bridal Corner joined us in Studio 1A with three different and incredible looks.

The first gown is a lighter gown, perfect for a beach or destination wedding. According to Szczepanek, one unusual bridal trend of late is comfort and this first dress was a perfect example of that – the bead work wasn’t under the arms creating a more comfortable experience for the bride.

The second dress brought the drama – off the shoulder straps, a bustier top and lots of beading. This dress could be customized to your liking as well: lining could be added or it could be made less poufy.

The last dress was classic Hollywood. Simple and elegant, with buttons all down the back.

