Wedding Week: Tickle your guests’ taste buds with curry shrimp and rice

(Mass Appeal) – Weddings are a time to let your tastes and personality shine. Why not extend that creativity to your reception menu? Tony Basile from Hamel’s Creative Catering joins us with a recipe for curry shrimp & avocado with basmati rice.

Curry Shrimp & Avocado
Ingredients: Basmati Rice, Shrimp, Avocado, Butter, Curry Powder, Plum Tomatoes, Salt, Pepper, Sour cream, Coconut Flakes, Parsley, Onions

Directions: Melt butter in pan, add Shrimp, Curry, Onions, add sour cream, adjust curry to color/taste. Place rice on plate top with shrimp & curry sauce. Top with coconut flakes & parsley. Finish with tomato slices and avocado slices

