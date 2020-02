(Mass Appeal) – Every bride needs a headpiece and Malena Chipps, owner of Fancy That Antiques, joined us with some sparkly inspiration!

According to Chipps, you can use costume jewelry to make your headpiece really stand out – or create and veil that will save you hundreds of dollars.

Chipps used simply wire, a plastic headband, and pearls to create a gorgeous headpiece covered in pearls. She noted it can also be done with crystal beads if you like and adding a veil is a snap!