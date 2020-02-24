Wedding Week: Trending styles in engagement rings and wedding bands

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of wedding week on Mass Appeal, we take a look at current popular diamond cuts and wedding band styles. Michael Szwed and Jen Blais from Michael Szwed Jewelers fill us in on what’s new in wedding bling.

Halo settings remain popular. They’re great to make a center stone diamond look even larger. Brides are also moving past traditional round diamonds. Pear shapes and other cuts are gaining popularity.

When it comes to wedding bands, anything goes! You don’t have to choose a wedding band that matches your engagement ring. Modern settings are often designed to work with a variety of wedding bands. Consider a style that compliments your engagement ring without matching it identically.

Men’s rings are getting more unique, too. A variety of alternative metals offer durable designs with style.