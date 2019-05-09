Wedding Week: Vanilla bean French toast – an easy, tasty treat for a bridal brunch

Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen was in studio to give us the dish on baked vanilla bean French toast. This easy dish comes together quickly and is great for a crowd – like a bridal shower brunch! Cathie uses the same 6 eggs to 2 cups of half and half (the 6/2 ratio) to make the French toast as she did to create the base of her classic quiche, which she also shared with us today.

Vanilla Bean French Toast

2 Tbs. Unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

1 Loaf challah or brioche

6 Eggs, lightly beaten

2 Cups half-and-half

1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) Firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. Grated lemon zest

Kosher salt

1/2 cup Maple syrup

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1/2 cup Fresh raspberries or blueberries

1/4 cup Sliced almonds

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Slice the bread, arrange it in a buttered baking dish, combine all of the ingredients except for the raspberries and almonds, pour over bread, cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge overnight. Bake in 350 oven for 30 – 40 minutes until done. Top with almonds, raspberries and powdered sugar.