(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re struggling with your weight then you know there are countless options, but knowing what the right one is for you takes the counseling of a professional. Here with me now is Physician’s Assistant with Personal Primary Care, Lauren Carra, to talk about Weight Loss Medication.

Personal Primary Care and Weight Loss Management

Springfield Location: 299 Carew Street, Suite 234

East Longmeadow Location: 98 Shaker Road

Visit personalprimarycare.com for more information about their services and facilities.

Sponsored by: Personal Primary Care