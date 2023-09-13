(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re struggling with your weight then you know there are countless options, but knowing what the right one is for you takes the counseling of a professional. Here with me now is Physician’s Assistant with Personal Primary Care, Lauren Carra, to talk about Weight Loss Medication.
Personal Primary Care and Weight Loss Management
Springfield Location: 299 Carew Street, Suite 234
East Longmeadow Location: 98 Shaker Road
Visit personalprimarycare.com for more information about their services and facilities.
Sponsored by: Personal Primary Care