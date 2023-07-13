(MASS APPEAL) – July is National Ice Cream Month! We are taking the time to celebrate by visiting Northside Creamery in Westfield to learn how they make their homemade ice cream. We are joined by their owner and chief chef, Petrina Fondakowski, to share all the delicious details.

Northside Creamery

Northside Creamery carries approximately 37 flavors of homemade ice cream made daily with their chief chef Petrina Fondakowski. They also offer 24 flavors of soft serve as well as custom made sundaes to order.

They offer pints and quarts at the retail store and we offer the same pints for sale at our wholesale partners. Also available is their On the Road Services by booking for events like graduation parties, bridal showers, baby showers, fairs, and city events.

Northside Creamery is located at 519 Southampton Road in Westfield and are open daily from 2:00pm – 9:00pm during the summer.

Visit northsidecreamery.com for more information and a full list of their products and flavors.

Sponsored by: Northside Creamery