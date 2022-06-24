(Mass Appeal) – Summer means it’s time to get outside and light the grill! That’s exactly what we’re doing with Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield.

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 Lb Large Mushrooms

2 Large Red peppers

1Lb Broccoli

3 lemons, 1 juiced (about 3 tablespoons), 2 cut into half-moon slices

8 ounces raw jumbo shrimp with tails intact (16 to 20 per pound)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Metal or wooden skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water at least 30 minutes before grilling)