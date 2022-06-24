(Mass Appeal) – Summer means it’s time to get outside and light the grill! That’s exactly what we’re doing with Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield.
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Lb Large Mushrooms
- 2 Large Red peppers
- 1Lb Broccoli
- 3 lemons, 1 juiced (about 3 tablespoons), 2 cut into half-moon slices
- 8 ounces raw jumbo shrimp with tails intact (16 to 20 per pound)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Metal or wooden skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water at least 30 minutes before grilling)
- Stir together the oil, tarragon, parsley, Dijon, honey, vinegar, whole-grain mustard, garlic and lemon juice in a large bowl. Add the shrimp and toss to coat well. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Remove the shrimp from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Thread the shrimp alternately with the lemon slices, broccoli , mushrooms,red peppers, and onto 2 skewers. Sprinkle the shrimp lightly with salt and pepper.
- Pour the marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes or until very hot. Reserve the marinade for serving.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the shrimp kabobs until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a platter and garnish with fresh parsley. Serve with the reserved marinade.