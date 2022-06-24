(Mass Appeal) – Summer means it’s time to get outside and light the grill! That’s exactly what we’re doing with Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield.

  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Lb Large Mushrooms
  • 2 Large Red peppers
  • 1Lb Broccoli
  • 3 lemons, 1 juiced (about 3 tablespoons), 2 cut into half-moon slices
  • 8 ounces raw jumbo shrimp with tails intact (16 to 20 per pound)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Metal or wooden skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water at least 30 minutes before grilling)

  1. Stir together the oil, tarragon, parsley, Dijon, honey, vinegar, whole-grain mustard, garlic and lemon juice in a large bowl. Add the shrimp and toss to coat well. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
  2. Remove the shrimp from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Thread the shrimp alternately with the lemon slices, broccoli , mushrooms,red peppers, and onto 2 skewers. Sprinkle the shrimp lightly with salt and pepper.
  3. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes or until very hot. Reserve the marinade for serving.
  4. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the shrimp kabobs until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a platter and garnish with fresh parsley. Serve with the reserved marinade.