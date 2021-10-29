We’re in the kitchen making a secret raisin frosting

(Mass Appeal) – Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, is back in our kitchen and this time we’re going to make a delicious dessert topping that has a twist.

Secret Raising Frosting

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: 10 to 12

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 12 minutes

Description:

This icing is a bit tricky. It can almost burn if you don’t stir carefully. It looks a little strange and lumpy as it goes on the cake, but the texture of the final product is one of its joys.

Ingredients:

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup sugar

3 egg yolks, slightly beaten

1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup raisins (plus a few more if you can’t resist)

1 generous handful of flaked, sweetened coconut

Cooking Directions:

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 12 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in the coconut and raisins. Let the frosting stand for a minute (or maybe 2 or 3) to cool slightly. Spoon and spread it generously over your pumpkin cake.