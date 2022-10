(MASS APPEAL) – This upcoming fall festival is great if you’re looking for a night of food, drinks and music, all while benefiting the local youth and community. Joining us today is Sarah Calabrese, Resource Development Director at the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club with all the details on this year’s Clubtoberfest.

Clubtoberfest will be held Saturday, October 15th from 4pm to 9pm at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield. You can find all the details at wsbgclub.org/clubtoberfest