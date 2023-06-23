(Mass Appeal) – A couple of weeks ago the IronMan 70.3 competition was held in Springfield and surrounding communities for the very first time. It was so successful that they are already scheduled to return next June. The competition started at 6am with a 1.2 mile swim. From there they transitioned to bicycles for a 56 mile ride, then finished it off a 13.1 mile run. Drew McConaha, owner and head of strength and conditioning at Train for Life in Chicopee, participated and he’s here now to talk about it.