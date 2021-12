SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Eastfield Mall are inviting everyone to join them in welcoming Santa back to the mall with a parade on Saturday.

According to the news release provided to 22News by Eastfield Mall, Rudolph will be leading the parade at 10:30 a.m. and children will be able to see Santa come back to Eastfield Mall. Following the parade, Santa will in the food court until Christmas Eve.