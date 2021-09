BOSTON (SHNS) - The "number-one problem" that Mass Retirees President Frank Valeri hears from his members is that it takes too long for newly retired public employees to collect their first monthly benefit check.

Warning that the sizable gaps between a retirement date and a payment date put undue financial strain on workers at the end of their careers, Valeri urged lawmakers Tuesday to adopt reforms that guarantee delivery of at least partial checks by the due date. "These are the things that bother me," Valeri told the Public Service Committee. "You contribute for your entire career, nine, 10 percent of your gross pay, and at the end of it, you're having to find a way to retire. That's not right."