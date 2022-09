(Mass Appeal) – The City of Westfield was incorporated in 1669, 353 years ago, and the city has one of the oldest burying grounds in the country, in it’s original location. Coming up this Friday and Saturday night some of the original settlers of Westfield will be coming back to life to share some of the city’s history. Cindy Gaylord, Chairperson of the Westfield Historical Commission and Kathy Palmer, Historical Commission committee member are here with more.