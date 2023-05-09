(Mass Appeal) – Here in our area we have the Manhan, the Norwottuck, the Columbia Greenway and so many more former railroad tracks that are now beautiful trails for walking and biking. But did you know that the Great American Rail-Trail will eventually link towns and cities along a 3,700-mile path from Washington DC to Washington state? One brave Westfield man plans to bike the entire length this summer in an effort to raise awareness of the rails to trails conversions. Brian Sutton is here now to talk about his upcoming journey and he is joined by Carmel Steger from the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail in Westfield.