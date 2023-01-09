(Mass Appeal) – Last week saw a historic vote on Capital Hill regarding a new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Speaker of the House is the 3rd most important position in the United States behind the President and Vice President but the delayed election of a Speaker is not new and has historical ties, believe it or not, to Westfield. Guy McLain, Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, is here to share some local history.
Westfield resident also had problems being elected Speaker of the House
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: