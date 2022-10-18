(Mass Appeal) – Westfield State Homecoming is a special time for alumni to gather with current students and faculty to celebrate what it is to be an Owl. With family-friendly events all weekend, this year’s theme is “A Bridge to the Nest” with the goal of inviting not just Westfield alumni but the entire community to be a part of the celebration. Joining us today is Westfield State University President, Dr. Linda Thompson, gives us all the details for this years event.

Westfield State Homecoming 2022: A Bridge to the Nest

Kicking off on Thursday, October 20th, with a Day for the Arts at 1:00pm there are artist discussions, gallery shows and a poetry showcase from students and alumni.

Then Spirit Day on Friday, Westfield State invites you to join them on the campus green for movie showings and s’mores. Later that evening the Homecoming Scholarship Dinner will be held to celebrate the very best of Westfield State! This benefit dinner will honor four outstanding alumni for their achievements and Dr. Elizabeth Preston, former Interim President and recently retired Professor of Communication. Ticket cost for the Dinner is $100, with proceeds benefiting a new scholarship in Dr. Preston’s name.

Saturday offers a variety of family-friendly activities including free athletic events starting with women’s soccer at 11:00am, football at 2:00pm, and field hockey at 7:00pm. Prospective students and families are welcomed at their Open House starting at 9:00am. For families, The Owl Fun Run flies off at 1:00pm on the Practice Soccer Field, also featuring the Kid Zone, trivia games, food trucks and live music.

Saturday evening, the Alumni Association invites everyone to their After Party, taking place at Great Awakening Brewery in Westfield at 7:00pm.

To close out the weekend on Sunday, October 23rd, you’re invited to come to the Dining Commons on campus for a special Jazz Brunch.

For more information and to register in advance, visit westfield.ma.edu/homecoming

