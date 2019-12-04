Westfield State University students help the Food Pantry

(Mass Appeal) – Students at Westfield State University are helping fight hunger in their community with two upcoming events. Here to tell us more are Christine Clark and Rachel Larriu.

Paint for Pantry is happening Thursday, December 5th from 5 PM – 8 PM at Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road in Westfield.

You can also help the students while shopping at The Holyoke Mall this Saturday. They will be holding a fun raffle with an interactive experience on the 2nd floor of the mall near the entrance to Target from 12 PM – 8 PM.

