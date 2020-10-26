What does it mean to have dense breasts

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Alys Malcolm, medical director of oncology, Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, joined us for a discussion about what it means to have dense breasts to increase awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Dr. Malcom, many women have dense breasts – more than half of all women over 40. It’s often inherited, but other factors like age, body weight, and pregnancy can contribute.

Women with dense breasts have a higher risk of breast cancer than women with fatty breasts. Because of this, Dr. Malcolm encourages women make it a point to be screened on a regular basis.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust Street in Northampton. Call them at 413-582-2000 or learn more online at CooleyDickinson.org.

Segment sponsored by Cololey Dickinson Hospital.