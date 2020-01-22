What does your car need as the temps drop?

(Mass Appeal) – Our vehicles need a little extra TLC in the cold weather. Jay Walts from Kuhnel’s Auto Repair joins us with his advice.

Making sure your wiper blades are clean and in good condition helps improve visibility. Ice and freezing rain may damage your wipers.

If you notice that your car’s engine takes a little longer to start, your battery may be to blame. If it is older than 3 or 4 years, have it tested to make sure it can still hold a charge.

Tires with good tread help ensure you have the best traction when roads are icy. Now is a great time to replace them if the tread is too worn down.