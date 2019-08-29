Breaking News
Four new cases of EEE virus confirmed in horses
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

What does your hand writing say about you

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal ) – Ever curious what your handwriting says about you? We invited handwriting analysis expert Lisa Lanno to Studio 1A to take a look at Alanna and Danny’s handwriting to see what it says about each of them.

Lanno stated that handwriting reflected that both were respectful of others. She also stated that it’s clear the two have a good working relationship.

The writing samples also told her that Danny, although a hugger, does like his alone time and that Alanna is also demonstrative with her affection and may be driving her children crazy with hugs and kisses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet