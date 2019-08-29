What does your hand writing say about you

(Mass Appeal ) – Ever curious what your handwriting says about you? We invited handwriting analysis expert Lisa Lanno to Studio 1A to take a look at Alanna and Danny’s handwriting to see what it says about each of them.

Lanno stated that handwriting reflected that both were respectful of others. She also stated that it’s clear the two have a good working relationship.

The writing samples also told her that Danny, although a hugger, does like his alone time and that Alanna is also demonstrative with her affection and may be driving her children crazy with hugs and kisses.