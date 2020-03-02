What drivers need to know about the Massachusetts hands-free driving law

(Mass Appeal) – The Massachusetts Hands-Free Driving law is now in effect, so we invited Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk to join us and share the important details drivers need to know.

Officer Wilk stated that right now drivers are not allowed to hold phones in their hands. They must be mounted or put away and only one swipe of the phone is allowed. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use their phones at all.

Wilk added that currently people are being pulled over for warnings only, but ticketing will start in April. The tickets start at $100 and go up from there – several offenses will also mean an increase in your insurance.