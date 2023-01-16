WWLP
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 11:20 AM EST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM EST
(Mass Appeal) – From leather pants to skinny jeans “going out of style,” fashion trends change with the year. To learn what trends 2023 will bring, Kailey Micelotta, lifestyle blogger at Just Add Pearls, is here.
